Appetite for Distraction: our home entertainment picks
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games
PODCAST PICK OF THE WEEK
Renegades: Born in the USA
Available now, Spotify
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
TV review: Detecting the dead hand of De Valera in old traumas
A new RTÉ documentary shed light on the involvement of Éamon de Valera’s son in the illegal adoptions of the past
Radio review: A sobering reminder of the devastating effects of Covid on the arts world
The unique challenges faced by those who work in the live arts emerged this week, as well-known figures such as Rory O’Neill and Celine Byrne described the losses they have suffered
Appetite For Distraction: this week’s home entertainment picks
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games
TV review: Moody Northern thriller reawakens a troubled past
A brooding James Nesbitt stars in Sunday-night drama Bloodlands, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio