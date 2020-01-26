Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Appetite for Distraction: Jennifer Aniston is back – and, like Brad, we are in total awe

Poor Sad Childless Jen is over. All hail Hot Happy Childfree Jen, in possession of a brand-new Sag award and the undying love of her famous ex

26th January, 2020
4
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: a lingering handshake has the rumours circulating

By God, I’d love to buy Jennifer Aniston a drink. I’d like to buy her ten drinks. She has played a long game of grace and poise for 15 years and this week she came out on top. A picture, a perfectly framed photo of ex-husband Brad Pitt’s hand lingering on hers as she pulls away from him, smiling, radiant, winning, at the Screen Actors Guild awards, finally brought the era of Poor Sad Childless...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Red-letter days: how and where to celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year celebrations begin this Saturday. Here’s your guide to what’s on, what it all means and, most importantly, where to eat the best dumplings

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire | 1 week ago

The sound of science: how consumer ‘mood music’ makes us stay, buy and eat

That casually trendy music that plays in your favourite clothing shop or restaurant is not there by accident: it’s carefully selected, compiled and processed to encourage you to stay and spend

Nadine O’Regan | 1 week ago

Building his case: the architect behind the Criminal Courts of Justice

When Peter McGovern heard the CCJ being described as a colosseum, he knew he had succeeded

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago