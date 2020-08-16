Appetite for Distraction

Sunday August 16, 2020
A coming-of-age drama, a podcast that explores the realm of millennials, and a provocative new horror series are this week’s picks

16th August, 2020
Austin Abrams and Lili Reinhart play high-school outliers in Chemical Hearts

DEMAND PICK OF THE WEEK: Chemical Hearts

Friday, August 21, Amazon Prime

Chemical Hearts is a coming-of-age drama starring Riverdale starlet and Black Lives Matter activist Lili Reinhart, alongside Euphoria’s Austin Abrams. The pair play high-school outliers in an unflinching adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s teen fiction novel Our Chemical Hearts. Henry Page (Abrams) is a hopeless romantic and fancies himself a charmer, despite never being in a relationship,...

