Appetite for Distraction

DEMAND PICK OF THE WEEK: Chemical Hearts

Friday, August 21, Amazon Prime

Chemical Hearts is a coming-of-age drama starring Riverdale starlet and Black Lives Matter activist Lili Reinhart, alongside Euphoria’s Austin Abrams. The pair play high-school outliers in an unflinching adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s teen fiction novel Our Chemical Hearts. Henry Page (Abrams) is a hopeless romantic and fancies himself a charmer, despite never being in a relationship,...