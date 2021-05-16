Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Appetite For Distraction

Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows, podcasts and video games out there

Jenny Murphy Byrne
Emmanuel Kehoe - avatar

Emmanuel Kehoe
16th May, 2021
Appetite For Distraction
Alan Parker (far left) with the cast of The Commitments in 1991

TV Picks of the Week

Back to Barrytown, tonight, 9.30pm, RTÉ One

It’s been 30 years since The Commitments, and Colm Meaney presents the first of a three-part series on the films that, along with The Snapper and The Van, became known as The Barrytown Trilogy. Meaney starred in the films all of which were, of course, based on novels by Roddy Doyle, the teacher turned author who had absorbed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hairdresser Rebecca Walsh with customer Mary Leonard at the newly-reopened Ross Adams Hair and Beauty Saloon in the Square, Tallaght, last week. Picture: Stephen Collins

Radio Review: Radio goes gaga over end of lockdown

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 4 hours ago
Jenny Huston, the founder and creative director of jewellery brand EdgeOnly, has just begun a new job as a daytime broadcaster with U2 X-Radio. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The double hustle: why hyphenated careers are in

More Life & Arts Arlene Harris 4 hours ago
CCTV footage used Heist: The Northern Irish Bank Robbery

TV review: A forensic examination of Ireland’s biggest ever bank robbery

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago
A notice reminding visitors to a Donegal beach of Covid-19 restrictions

Radio: How ‘the ratline’ could turn Donegal into a valley of the squinting windows

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1