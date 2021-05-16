Appetite For Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows, podcasts and video games out there
TV Picks of the Week
Back to Barrytown, tonight, 9.30pm, RTÉ One
It’s been 30 years since The Commitments, and Colm Meaney presents the first of a three-part series on the films that, along with The Snapper and The Van, became known as The Barrytown Trilogy. Meaney starred in the films all of which were, of course, based on novels by Roddy Doyle, the teacher turned author who had absorbed...
Radio Review: Radio goes gaga over end of lockdown
There was giddiness all round in the reporting of the longed-for reopening of services after a hard winter and spring
The double hustle: why hyphenated careers are in
With increasing numbers of people choosing to pursue more than one career at a time, meet some well-known figures who have managed to achieve the right work-work-life balance
TV review: A forensic examination of Ireland’s biggest ever bank robbery
Darragh McIntyre and Sam McBride laid out the details of the Northern Bank Robbery in a well-constructed and clear manner, but were unable to point to a culprit
Radio: How ‘the ratline’ could turn Donegal into a valley of the squinting windows
Two radio programmes look at the county’s new hotline for reporting Covid breaches – and its social repercussions