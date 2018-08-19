25 back to school tips

The return to school – especially after a long, sunny summer – can be a source of anxiety for kids of all ages, and an organisational stressor for parents too. Here, we enlist four family-life experts to help everyone ease the back-to-school stress

Carly Doyle, the owner of Family Flow, a home organisation consultancy, offers her tips to tackle the back-to-school transition

Make room in their room

Now is an ideal time to get children to sort their bedrooms, so that they have clear space for all things school. Set aside an area in the wardrobes and drawers for school uniforms and sportswear. Make sure that everything is easily accessible and not too crowded. This enables ...