101 Great Irish Restaurants

Whatever your mood or budget – and for whatever occasion – we've got a great restaurant for you

Previous Next Image 1 of 3 Photo by Eoin O'Hara Image 2 of 3 Photo by Eoin O'Hara Image 3 of 3 Photo by Eoin O'Hara

What makes a great restaurant? In many ways, the best answer is another question – how are you feeling today? Are you on the way home from a hard day’s work, and in need of a comforting main course and a good but inexpensive glass of wine?

Is it a special birthday, or an anniversary, or any other occasion that merits the full fine dining experience? Do you simply have a hankering for a really great burger and a beer? Or are you thinking ahead to that weekend away you’ve booked in Kerry, Galway or Westport, and already planning where to eat?

Whatever your mood or budget, we hope that you’ll find something in these pages to appeal to you. Within these pages are restaurants offering classic food, Nordic-inspired food, Michelin-starred food, casual food and – increasingly – food that blurs the lines between casual eating and fine dining.

What they all have in common is a commitment to quality and customer service that sets them apart. And at a time when the country is facing into a period of economic uncertainty, it is restaurants like these that deserve our continued support.

-Dublin

-Leinster

-Munster

-Connacht

-Ulster