Tom Maguire: Tax changes we make now could help business for years

Let’s go all déjà vu for a moment: “The Bill before us has been framed in the context of the most difficult economic and financial climate in a generation.”
So said the Minister for Finance when launching the Dáil debate on Finance Bill No.2 of 2008 (FB2) in November of that year.
Critically, the current Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said recently when discussing the stability programme...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team