The twelve deals of the year

Macquarie buys Beauparc for €1bn

The term ‘journey’ is overused, but in Eamon Water’s case, the road from bins to a billion has genuinely been epic.

Waters started the waste and recycling business that became Beauparc, the owner of Panda and Greenstar, with his brother Noel and three trucks in 1990. Thirty years on it is the biggest player in the Irish market, with over €500 million in...