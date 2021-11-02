EY reports €393m revenues in Republic of Ireland for 2021 financial year
Revenues in the Republic increased 9.5 per cent for the year up to June 2021 to €393 million, up from €359 million in the previous year
Revenues at EY’s Republic of Ireland branches climbed to €393 million for the year up to June 2021, an increase of 9.5 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year.
The professional services giant reported that revenues for 2021 across the island of Ireland totalled €425 million, up from €395 million in the previous year, an increase of 7.6 per cent.
Globally, EY reported revenues of $40 billion in the 2021 financial year.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: National Cyber Security Centre to get additional €2.5 funding and 20 new roles
The business news you might have missed, all in one place
Content is king – just ask Netflix as rivals attempt to steal its crown
A WarnerMedia-Discovery deal puts the spotlight on streaming wars as around 100 platforms vie for the attention of often fickle audiences
Tom Maguire: Tax changes we make now could help business for years
The way we did business a few months ago may never return – so the opportunity is to make changes that will both aid recovery and set us up well for our new futures