EY reports €393m revenues in Republic of Ireland for 2021 financial year

Revenues at EY’s Republic of Ireland branches climbed to €393 million for the year up to June 2021, an increase of 9.5 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year.

The professional services giant reported that revenues for 2021 across the island of Ireland totalled €425 million, up from €395 million in the previous year, an increase of 7.6 per cent.

Globally, EY reported revenues of $40 billion in the 2021 financial year.