Content is king – just ask Netflix as rivals attempt to steal its crown

This time last year, as the pandemic’s grip tightened, I made a dismaying discovery as I sought to extend my horizons beyond the confines of my apartment. It was that only two channels on my multi-channel TV service broadcast in a language other than English.

They are the Irish-language TG4, which has terrific documentaries and dramas, and TV5 from France. So, acting on the recommendation of friends, I subscribed to Netflix.

It was...