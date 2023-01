Logentries has 70 staff split between Dublin and Boston, but new owner Rapid7 expects number to grow

Corey Thomas chief executive of Rapid7. Picture: Patrick Bolger/Adrien Bisson

Previous Next Image 1 of 2 Photo by Digital Desk Image 2 of 2 Photo by Digital Desk

Logentries’ office on Lombard Street in Dublin 2 is only mildly humming, a couple of days after the software business was sold for $68 million.

The sale price comprised $36 million in cash and $32 million in equity in its new owner Rapid7, a Nasdaq-listed security data ...