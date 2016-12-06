2 Irish firms secure EU funding for ideas

Cellix and Enbio could receive €2.5m each from EU's SME fund

The EU’s scientific research fund has announced funding for two small Irish companies to help bring their ideas to the market.

Cellix and Enbio will each receive grants of up to €2.5m from theHorizon 2020 SME Instrument.

Horizon 2020 was set up to provide funding for research and innovation in an effort to boost Europe’s economic growth and create jobs. It was set up with €80 billion of funding to distribute over the ...