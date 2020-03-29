Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Samsung faces into a ‘window of golden opportunity’

The phone maker’s flagship offering provides consumers with choice and addresses affordability concerns, while the company itself is perfectly positioned to take advantage of 5G

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th March, 2020
4
Conor Pierce of Samsung Mobile believes 2020 will be a huge year for the organisation

When things are normal, Conor Pierce splits his time between Shankill in Dublin with his family on weekends, and Sunningdale near Windsor in England during the week.

Things were still normal when the Samsung Mobile corporate vice-president for Britain and Ireland sat down to talk to the Business Post about what promises to be an exciting year for the phone maker in the consumer space, irrespective of the global Covid-19 crisis.

Samsung’s new...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

BAM warned over dust levels at Boland’s Mill site

‘Numerous complaints’ have been received over particulates at Google’s €300m flagship project, says Dublin City Council’s air quality unit

Aiden Corkery | 4 weeks ago

200 new mobile phone towers planned across Ireland

Ian Guider | 3 months ago

Great growth for Anam in Africa

Mobile tech firm to sign contracts with four more networks

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 months ago