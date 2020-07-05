Sunday July 5, 2020
Ryanair wants aviation regulator to cut passenger charges again

DAA says levies are already competitive and any new reduction would go to airlines, not customers

5th July, 2020
Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport fell by as much as 99 per cent at the height of the lockdown

The Irish aviation regulator should further reduce the “anti-competitive” passenger charges at Dublin Airport to boost the economy, Ryanair has said.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) last year decided to cut passenger charges at the airport by up to 18 per cent to an average of €7.87 from 2020 onwards.

The decision was criticised by DAA, which operates Cork and Dublin airports. DAA said its charges were already competitive and that the reduction would...

