Ryanair wants aviation regulator to cut passenger charges again

The Irish aviation regulator should further reduce the “anti-competitive” passenger charges at Dublin Airport to boost the economy, Ryanair has said.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) last year decided to cut passenger charges at the airport by up to 18 per cent to an average of €7.87 from 2020 onwards.

The decision was criticised by DAA, which operates Cork and Dublin airports. DAA said its charges were already competitive and that the reduction would...