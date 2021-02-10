Analysis: Virgin Mobile’s unlimited data offer shows appetites have changed

Unlimited data plans are not new. But unlimited data plans without a fair usage policy are another thing altogether.

Irish telcos have, like their international counterparts, promoted unlimited data offerings for years. Inevitably, these included a fair usage policy which would understandably irk any heavy user. The policy puts a cap on the all-you-can-eat approach, but some users comfortably exceed these limits early in the month.

We live in a world where we stream movies,...