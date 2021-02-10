Subscribe Today
Log In

Mobile

Analysis: Virgin Mobile’s unlimited data offer shows appetites have changed

The mobile network’s decision to remove the fair usage policy from its all-you-can-eat plans is a sign of things to come

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
10th February, 2021
Analysis: Virgin Mobile’s unlimited data offer shows appetites have changed
Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media, acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on the company’s decision to lift data usage caps

Unlimited data plans are not new. But unlimited data plans without a fair usage policy are another thing altogether.

Irish telcos have, like their international counterparts, promoted unlimited data offerings for years. Inevitably, these included a fair usage policy which would understandably irk any heavy user. The policy puts a cap on the all-you-can-eat approach, but some users comfortably exceed these limits early in the month.

We live in a world where we stream movies,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport fell by as much as 99 per cent at the height of the lockdown

Ryanair wants aviation regulator to cut passenger charges again

Mobile Peter O'Dwyer 7 months ago
The HSE’s CovidTracker App had initially been designed on a “hybrid model” which would have meant some personal data was stored centrally on government servers

HSE CovidTracker data will not be stored on government servers

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 9 months ago
The European Commission and the World Health Organisation, among others, have confirmed that there is no truth in the rumours of a link between Covid-19 and 5G

HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 9 months ago
Conor Pierce of Samsung Mobile believes 2020 will be a huge year for the organisation

Samsung faces into a ‘window of golden opportunity’

Mobile Emmet Ryan 10 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1