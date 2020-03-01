Your starter for ten: where have all the quiz shows gone?

Q. What do the quiz shows Mastermind, Only Connect and University Challenge have in common?

A. The BBC considers them all worthy of prime-time broadcast.

Yes, Monday night is very much quiz night on BBC One. John Humphrys, Victoria Coren and Jeremy Paxman all invite the viewer to go head-to-head with the participants. From the comfort of your sofa, prepare to be upset, amused or downright depressed at the brightness of the on-screen participants.