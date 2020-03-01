Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Your starter for ten: where have all the quiz shows gone?

The 1980s and 1990s were a golden age for TV quizzes on Irish television. So why are there no modern-day equivalents around any more?

1st March, 2020
Gay Byrne used to front an Irish version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? but quizzes have disappeared from Irish television. Picture: PA

Q. What do the quiz shows Mastermind, Only Connect and University Challenge have in common?

A. The BBC considers them all worthy of prime-time broadcast.

Yes, Monday night is very much quiz night on BBC One. John Humphrys, Victoria Coren and Jeremy Paxman all invite the viewer to go head-to-head with the participants. From the comfort of your sofa, prepare to be upset, amused or downright depressed at the brightness of the on-screen participants.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How advertising lost its character, and how it might find it again

Marketing expert Orlando Wood says the industry’s ‘flatter and more abstract’ campaigns are failing to elicit an emotional response from audiences

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Communicorp turns up volume on its GoLoud app

The platform features podcasts, music and radio shows in a bid to boost the reach of the group’s stations

Elaine O'Regan | 1 week ago

Flack case show it’s time to tone down toxic tabloid culture

The presenter’s death should serve as a wake-up call to TV channels and newspapers who are happy to peddle titillating trash

Willie O'Reilly | 1 week ago