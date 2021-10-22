Willie O’Reilly: When Haughey’s entitlement did the state some service

No politician goes on TV or radio without being prepared these days. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail, as Roy Keane once remarked.

An unprepared guest risks being eviscerated by the likes of Claire Byrne, Matt Cooper, Sarah McInerney or any one of our other national and local journalists eager to hold power to account. That’s as it should be. Deference is a thing of the past. The fourth estate is proud of its independence...