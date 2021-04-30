Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: Virgin Media TV plays on the big pitch now

Ireland’s private TV operator has had a chequered history since it launched, as TV3, in 1998. But it’s now part of a family of businesses that can better weather the storms

Willie O'Reilly
30th April, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Virgin Media TV plays on the big pitch now
‘What Virgin seems most proud of at present is its success in the sports arena.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

It’s almost six years now since Virgin Media TV debuted on our screens and it’s been celebrating of late. Like other media it’s had a good lockdown. Viewers have been corralled at home and there’s been a constant appetitive for pandemic-related information and escapist TV.

Its first quarter share of viewing for adults over 15 was 19.8 per cent. In March when sport was at its peak...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ, says the broadcaster’s income has ‘sharply contracted’ at a time when it needs to invest in journalism. Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ unable to fulfil remit due to falling revenues, station’s chief warns

Media Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Ian Byrne, of Virgin Media Television, said the changes were part of a wider strategic response to how brands now want to engage with audiences. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Virgin Media aims to engage new audiences with targeted advertising

Media Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago
Pat Kenny: accumulated profits of €1.8m for his company Pat Kenny Media Services. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Broadcaster Kenny’s firm had €1.8m in accumulated profits

Media Barry J Whyte 5 days ago
Charles Haughey and Neil Blaney at the Four Courts during the Arms trial: story is now a bi-media production Getty

Arms Crisis bi-media production hits audience sweet spot

Media Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1