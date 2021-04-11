Willie O’Reilly: Trump gets personal with a special message

He hasn’t gone away, you know. Donald Trump, that is. Media is a quieter and more dignified place without his presence we might all, well some of us, agree. But he is still out there, lurking.

Currently, the 45th president of the United States is nursing his wounds at Mar-a-Lago in Florida while contemplating his next move. For most of us, his noise became unbearable towards the end of the last US presidential...