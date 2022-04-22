Subscribe Today
Media

Willie O’Reilly: The voices you can trust in the fog of war

Amid all the noise and ill-informed conjecture, a handful of social media commentators stand out for their clear-eyed analysis of the war in Ukraine

Willie O'Reilly
22nd April, 2022
Willie O'Reilly: The voices you can trust in the fog of war
Mark Hertling served as Commanding General of the United States Army Europe and the Seventh Army. He’s a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and he knows a bit about modern warfare. Picture: US Army

Information in a time of war is at best murky, and all sides can have their own reasons for keeping it just so. It may be to stamp out dissent, or for propaganda and deception. For the military, it may simply be the need to keep things secret.

In 1944, the Allied forces managed to fool the Germans about the timing and destination of the D-day landings, despite the huge build-up of materiel and equipment...

