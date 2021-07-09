Willie O’Reilly: The subtle art of making an impression

I’m a big fan of immersive visual arts. I like being in a place where light and sound is manipulated and where I am transported in some way. As a medium, it’s a change from the two-dimensional experience of the TV. The emotional response is different too.

Brian Eno’s 77 Million Paintings at Dublin’s RHA, back in 2019, was memorable. The invitation was simple: sit in one of the provided sofas...