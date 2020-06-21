Willie O’Reilly: The public still have plenty to say about the media

It’s difficult to gauge how concerned the public are about the current state of our media. The industry is changing fast. The values that seem important to those of us who work here don’t always find expression in the habits of the public. Free “content” and clickbait litter the internet, and simple notions of truth and independence can seem a rarefied topic, fit for the classroom only.
But the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team