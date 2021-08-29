Willie O’Reilly: Tawdry titillation makes for a sorry site

“OnlyFans to ban porn,” shouted the headline. The Guardian, RTÉ, the Mirror, the BBC all carried the breaking news.

I was flustered. Whatever were they talking about? What is OnlyFans, and why is it now proposing to clean up its act?

But then, mere days later: “OnlyFans reverses its controversial porn ban”. It appeared the “creator economy” had trumped Big Banking. OnlyFans said it had “secured assurances” from financial institutions that would...