Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going

The well-liked former RTÉ DJ, who passed away last week, could always be relied upon to infuse charm, humour and enthusiasm into everything he did

Willie O'Reilly
5th November, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going
Simon Young: an unstintingly entertaining presence on the nation’s airwaves. Picture: RTE

The entertainment industry can be a cruel master. Fads and fashions come and go, so those who can sustain a lifetime career are few and far between. “You’re riding high in April, shot down in May,” as Frank Sinatra famously put it.

Last week, Simon Young departed to that great nightclub in the sky. Radio across the country paid tribute to a gentle character who was universally liked.

Simon first came...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mediahuis said it was ‘satisfied’ that it had implemented all recommendations made to it in a report from Ireland’s data watchdog relating to a data security incident in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges

Media Eva Short 2 days ago
Squid Game on Netflix: the huge hit is best watched in Korean with subtitles to enhance the cultural experience

Willie O’Reilly: Subtitles come of age where streaming knows no borders

Media Willie O'Reilly 5 days ago
Denis O’Brien has sold off a number of prize assets from his business empire in recent times. Picture: Getty

What Denis does next: A downsizing tycoon at a crossroads

Media Matt Cooper 5 days ago
Niall McGarry: ‘I just want to focus on building the business for now, rather than talk about it’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Greencastle ‘looking at legal options’ after McGarry move

Media Róisín Burke 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1