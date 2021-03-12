Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ made the right call in buying this royal rumble

Well, what a week it’s been. For the media, an all-embracing story of class, money and privilege; intrigue behind closed doors. A small, entitled circle, suddenly cast into the spotlight. A famous institution whose values have been questioned. Lapses in judgment that have belatedly had real consequences.

But enough about Davy Stockbrokers. Let’s talk about the other “firm” in the news, the British monarchy. Never far from the headlines at the best of...