Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ blunder sets a bad benchmark for future transgressions

The definition of a gaffe is an unintentional act causing embarrassment to its originator. A blunder, if you like.
And it sure was a monumental one for RTÉ last week. The broadcaster, having recognised its leadership role in the pandemic and, as far I can tell, having successfully implemented the Covid-19 restrictions, stumbled and fell because of a small gathering at a retirement do.
It’s the little things that get you in the end....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team