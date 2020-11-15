Willie O’Reilly: Rashford’s solo run results in a different kind of glory

Young people are getting a bad press of late. The fecklessness of some in the face of Covid-19 is a constant source of condemnation. Don’t they get it? Why can’t they be more, well, adult?

It’s never easy being young. I know. I too was young, once. And then someone pops right up and surprises you. Surprises you by their thoughtfulness, the simplicity of their message and the impact it has...