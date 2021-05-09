Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Pressing home the point that truth is not a luxury

As guardians of values such as integrity, newspapers have a role to play in stopping the rot that is the eroding of trust on social media and virtual channels

Willie O'Reilly
9th May, 2021
Willie O'Reilly: Pressing home the point that truth is not a luxury
Our phones and devices are increasingly our window on breaking news and critical information, but research shows print increases the effectiveness of social media. Picture: Getty

Irish newspapers had an industry shindig last week. Normally they might get together in a large hotel or conference centre but, for reasons that don’t need explaining, they all met virtually to hear speakers and share wisdom.

The print media, like other sections of “legacy” media, are facing challenges in revenue generation, but also a diminution of appreciation of what they collectively bring to society.

There is a short-hand view that...

