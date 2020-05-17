Willie O’Reilly: Plandemic looks the part, but it’s a dangerous lie

“Fake news.” The phrase trips lightly off the tongue when you want to call someone out. But what is fake news? Is truth in the news an objective thing? Are there 50 shades of the truth anyhow?

Good debating points for the media course attendee. But, objectively speaking, there is a vast dungheap of fake news out there. It’s tiresome calling it out, but sometimes the lie is so big and preposterous that it...