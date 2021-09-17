Willie O’Reilly: Our admakers have risen to the Covid-19 challenge
When we look back at the TV adverts we saw during the pandemic, the dominant themes emphasised consumer safety and plenty of empathy – and that was how it should be
It’s been a challenging and exciting time for those who make our TV adverts. In particular, I’m thinking of the researchers, art directors, editors, camera operators, make-up artists and producers who work behind the scenes to make the commercial elixir.
The pandemic has upended their industry in ways that seem improbable. For freelancers – a sizeable percentage of the workforce – it’s been a really tough time financially. The whole industry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Livescore users will not have to bet to watch matches
Fans will be required to register with the sports app but will not have to open a gambling account to access Champions League broadcasts
Willie O’Reilly: Continue to evolve, or get left behind, in the new digital ecosphere
A recent report makes it clear that those brands and marketers who fail to embrace fresh ideas in a rapidly changing environment will have a tough time of it
Vodafone in advertising sector first as it tells story of childhood from two sides
The company’s latest ads, which were overseen remotely from Sydney, use dual perspective in a new departure for the advertising sector
Willie O’Reilly: Taliban’s treatment of the media will be a litmus test
It is hard to imagine the regime tolerating the continued presence of liberal domestic TV and radio stations that sprang up during the US occupation – or that of keen-eyed foreign journalists