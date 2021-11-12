Willie O’Reilly: New approach needed for public to buy into climate action
A burning issue can become a boring issue pretty quickly, unless urgency is maintained through a vigorous public information campaign
Judging by the level of media coverage it received, you’d have to believe that Cop26 has united the world behind a simple idea: saving the planet. Glasgow has been the centre of a world debate for almost two weeks and the story, predictably, has dominated news headlines as the unthinkable becomes the inevitable.
The fact that so many world leaders turned up – excepting Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping – can...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Six easy steps’ to telling the story of your business
Communications guru Jack Murray’s new book, The Magic Slice, aims to help you find and grow your business or brand identity through narrative
Willie O’Reilly: Simon Young’s showmanship always kept the party going
The well-liked former RTÉ DJ, who passed away last week, could always be relied upon to infuse charm, humour and enthusiasm into everything he did
Mediahuis Ireland reports €15.5m profit for 2020 after reversing impairment charges
Belgian media group, which acquired INM in 2019, recovered strongly from €13.8m loss in 2019
Willie O’Reilly: Subtitles come of age where streaming knows no borders
A new string of mega-successful offerings on TV and streaming services have shown that subtitles and dubbing are no longer a barrier to viewer enjoyment