Willie O’Reilly: More twits than wits lurking in RTÉ’s mailbag

Some people, for reasons best known to themselves, feel the need to comment on everything from ‘bimbos’ presenting the weather to journalists’ attractive hands

Willie O'Reilly
20th August, 2021
Willie O'Reilly: More twits than wits lurking in RTÉ's mailbag
Dancing with the Stars hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne, the latter of whom ‘can’t speak’ according to one correspondent

The letters page of a newspaper can add greatly to a publication. As well as giving a voice to readers, it is a relatively inexpensive way of filling a page. Correspondents often use the opportunity to exercise their wit and display their knowledge. The letters page in the Irish Times is probably the Irish apogee of such reader journalism and is seldom dull.

But writing a letter to a radio or TV station? Who would...

