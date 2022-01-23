Willie O’Reilly: Media must hold their fire on big crime cases
The furore over the identification of the man later cleared of any involvement in Ashling Murphy’s murder reminds us that being first isn’t always best
On Tuesday, at St Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus, Co Offaly, the funeral of Ashling Murphy took place. The 23-year-old primary school teacher’s life ended violently and tragically when she was killed while out jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12.
This was not an unprecedented incident – other women in recent times have been killed violently – yet this particular incident united people at home and abroad in shock...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Crown jewel stays on the PS5, but Sony swallows a huge loss
The Japanese entertainment giant lost $18bn in value in just one day when Microsoft announced it was buying Activision-Blizzard, but Call of Duty will not be migrating to the Xbox
Jim Fahy was ‘such a professional, lovely, decent, kind man’
The tireless and respected former RTÉ Western correspondent was buried today
Willie O’Reilly: RTE should enjoy its successful spin on the dance floor
The punters are crying out for a bit of sparkle and fun to carry us through the dark months, and Dancing With the Stars is a perfect fit
Irish Daily Mail arm set to pay parent €12.2m dividend
Associated Newspapers Ireland recently reduced its share capital to €1 which would facilitate the payout