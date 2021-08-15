Willie O’Reilly: Media must avoid echo chamber trap on climate change

Scientists agree the future will be hotter. How much hotter will be up to us, it seems.

The report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) dominated the headlines last week and will reverberate for some time to come.

It was delivered to the media and interested parties by way of a low-key online presentation last Monday. Slick it wasn’t – there were delays in handovers and glitches with journalists’ questions...