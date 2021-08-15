Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Media must avoid echo chamber trap on climate change

Crank voices are being marginalised, but the media still have a big responsibility as the debate heats up and the stakes rise

Willie O'Reilly
15th August, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Media must avoid echo chamber trap on climate change
A protest against climate change outside the Dáil in June 2021. Picture: Getty

Scientists agree the future will be hotter. How much hotter will be up to us, it seems.

The report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) dominated the headlines last week and will reverberate for some time to come.

It was delivered to the media and interested parties by way of a low-key online presentation last Monday. Slick it wasn’t – there were delays in handovers and glitches with journalists’ questions...

