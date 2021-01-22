Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Media is also found wanting in mother and baby homes story

Journalists of that era saw no evil and reported no evil. Their successors might reflect on what prevented them from calling out the tragedies

Willie O'Reilly
22nd January, 2021
Rebecca Coughlan, from Blanchardstown, Dublin, ties baby shoes to a gate during a Mother and Baby Home protest at Áras an Uachtaráin last October. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/ RollingNews.ie

Some time back in the late 1970s, my father was in a reflective mood. I had left our family home and moved up the road to Dublin. I was 19, attending UCD and all grown up. The separation was doing wonders for our relationship: we were getting on much better.

“I’ve put aside a few bob,” he revealed, “in case anything happens to one of your sisters.” I choked. What did he mean?...

