Willie O’Reilly: Media coverage of Storm Barra overblown

The media loves a good storm, any storm. A political tempest, a sports squall, a financial cyclone, all welcome. The drama drives interest and the fallout can be riveting to behold.

Most of all though, the media loves a meteorological storm. We have a well-rehearsed response and today everyone knows the drill.

The beginnings are usually inauspicious and only hinted at by the weather forecasters. It usually starts with a low over the Atlantic that...