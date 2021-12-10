Willie O’Reilly: Media coverage of Storm Barra overblown
While people need a bit of notice to prepare for an incoming storm, the deluge of reporting on these ‘events’ nowadays is over the top
The media loves a good storm, any storm. A political tempest, a sports squall, a financial cyclone, all welcome. The drama drives interest and the fallout can be riveting to behold.
Most of all though, the media loves a meteorological storm. We have a well-rehearsed response and today everyone knows the drill.
The beginnings are usually inauspicious and only hinted at by the weather forecasters. It usually starts with a low over the Atlantic that...
