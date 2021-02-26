Willie O’Reilly: Media commission can’t be just a worthy talking shop
With people increasingly unwilling to pay their TV licence fee and more inclined to put their money into streaming services, the Commission on the Future of Media needs to identify a way forward
Things are picking up at the Commission on the Future of Media. As you may remember, it was set up last year by Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, with the job of identifying the “important” issues facing a distressed media sector. It is due to report this summer, but at the moment it’s collecting submissions while opening public discussions with the great and the good in world media.
We all...
