Willie O’Reilly: Luke is a tonic in the mutating virus narrative

As the finger-wagging and catastrophising increases, Professor Luke O’Neill gets the prize for clear, informative and uplifting communication

Willie O'Reilly
5th February, 2021
Luke O’Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, mixes the best cocktail of virus information, optimism and a splash of humour. Photo: Barry Cronin

January was interminable. It seemed to start on December 27 and roll on for months. And now it’s spring. Hallelujah. Or at least what we in Ireland call spring, and what for others is just an extension of winter.

Everyone is tired, the days are short and so too are tempers. This fraying is apparent on the media with an increase in finger-wagging as the narrative around the pandemic, much like the Covid-19 virus...

