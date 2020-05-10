Sunday May 10, 2020
Willie O’Reilly: Irish media are on the state’s side in this crisis, but for how long?

It has been difficult at times to spot where editorial ends and paid-for messaging begins, but the sense of everyone pulling together in a crisis is inescapable

10th May, 2020
Minister for Health Simon Harris; the Department of Health has utilised advertising in every national and local outlet for public health messages. Picture: PA

“Cancelling everything may, in retrospect, have been the easiest part,” I wrote in mid-March as I reflected on what the future under Covid-19 conditions might hold.

At that time, the coronavirus was a new and unwelcome visitor to our shores. As a country, we moved to lockdown pretty smoothly, with a narrative driven by public health policy and clear and repetitive health messaging. Looking back, the Irish public were unusually acquiescent in adopting...

