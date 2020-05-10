Willie O’Reilly: Irish media are on the state’s side in this crisis, but for how long?

“Cancelling everything may, in retrospect, have been the easiest part,” I wrote in mid-March as I reflected on what the future under Covid-19 conditions might hold.
At that time, the coronavirus was a new and unwelcome visitor to our shores. As a country, we moved to lockdown pretty smoothly, with a narrative driven by public health policy and clear and repetitive health messaging. Looking back, the Irish public were unusually acquiescent in adopting...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team