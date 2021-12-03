Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Iniesta’s schoolboy error could cost him dearly

The former Barcelona playmaker is in hot water after he endorsed a cryptocurrency platform on Twitter without disclosing that he had been paid to do so

Willie O'Reilly
3rd December, 2021
Professional footballer Andrés Iniesta accepted money from Binance for a promotional tweet that highlighted the services of the cryptocurrency trading platform, without declaring it was a paid-for promotional tweet. Picture: Getty

One of the supposed benefits of the internet is that everyone can become a publisher. You got a funny video? Why not share it with the world. Had a great holiday? Publish your photos. Had a bad experience in a restaurant? Post your review online.

The internet as the democratisation of media? Sounds great, bring it on, I say. However, if you’ve ever posted on Twitter, generated no likes and only had 25 people view...

