Willie O’Reilly: In revealing America’s toxic underbelly, Louis Theroux has a dilemma
Forbidden America, the BBC’s new documentary on digital media-savvy white supremacists, comes dangerously close to promoting the nest of vipers it seeks to expose
I’ve been watching Forbidden America, Louis Theroux’s new series on the BBC, and it’s not easy going.
Theroux himself wondered if, in documenting something so rank, he wasn’t ultimately promoting it. More harm than good? It’s a close call.
The series examines the rise of America’s far right and its use of the internet to promote its beliefs and win over followers. As always in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taking care of our screen talent: New initiative aims to nurture west’s film industry
The Atlantic Academy, based in Spiddal, Co Galway, is one of three new training hubs for those interested in making a career in film and TV production
Willie O’Reilly: Live awards season will set pulses racing again
The greatest anticipation relating to ceremonies such as the Oscars this year is whether they will be held in front of a real audience
The return of the St Patrick’s Day festival: ‘People have an appetite for it that I’ve never seen before’
After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the big event is back – and its director of strategy Aileen Galvin promises that this year’s programme is one of its most ambitious efforts to date
Subscriber survey: We would like to hear from you
For every survey response the Business Post will donate €5 to a charity you select from the available options