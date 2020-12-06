Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: In media, the past is not another country, it is another world

Fifty-year-old print business P+D has survived the tectonic shifts which sank so many others in the sector through sheer grit and willingness to adapt

Willie O'Reilly
6th December, 2020
Willie O’Reilly: In media, the past is not another country, it is another world
A P+D billboard: The Tallaght-based company was founded in 1970

All media is Darwinian. Those who adapt best to changing circumstances, survive best. The prize does not necessarily go to the strongest. And today the pace of change is regularly the biggest challenge facing any enterprise in the media and marketing space.

Change calls for new financial capital, new thinking and often new skills. Embracing all of this can be difficult for companies, but not doing so can be fatal.

This month Irish company P+D...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nicola de Beer Managing Director and Libby Keeling, Director at Sample It as they launch their innovative at home brand sampling business. Picture: Julien Behal

Sample service takes direct route to consumers

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
David McCullagh and Miriam O\&#039;Callaghan pose with their colleague on her final day at work

Willie O’Reilly: RTÉ blunder sets a bad benchmark for future transgressions

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago
Rossi McAuley, president of ICAD: ‘This exhibition is a really big, ambitious project for us’

Dublin buildings and streets to host The Best of Us exhibition

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago
Andrew Sinclair, managing director at Kinetic, and Aoife Hudson, deputy managing director, are looking forward to a pick-up in business post-lockdown. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Media matters: Kinetic looks to brighten the world outdoors for the Christmas splurge

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1