Willie O’Reilly: If video killed the radio star, what habits and hardware has the internet ‘disappeared’?

As the wily old Greek Heraclitus said, the only constant in life is change. And when change arrives things disappear: things that seem immutable and permanent just, well, evaporate.

Pamela Paul, editor of the New York Times Book Review, has penned a little tome that charts some of the changes brought about by the internet.

In the suitably named 100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet, she charts how things we took for granted have...