Willie O’Reilly: How weather’s name game can brew up a storm

Evelyn Cusack, the respected meteorologist and a regular on our TV weather reports, made the news headlines last week. Like a proud parent, she brought us details of the christening of our future severe weather events. Evelyn, it seems, is the mother of all storms.

Met Éireann, her employer, is in the naming game through its affiliation with the European Met Services’ storm naming working group. What a mouthful. But it does what it says...