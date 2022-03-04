Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: How traditional and social media are cutting through the fog of war in Ukraine

The Russian invasion is likely to dominate the news agenda for some time, though some have questioned the West’s sudden espousal of the Ukrainian cause

Willie O'Reilly
4th March, 2022
‘Russian ambassador Yuri Filatov was either not being kept in the loop by Moscow or was lying, David McCullagh suggested on RTÉ Six One news, channelling the anger and frustration of viewers at the evasive and slippery resident of the Russian embassy on Orwell Road.’ Photo: Gareth Chaney

Coronavirus? Suddenly it seems like a distant memory when it comes to media coverage. By invading Ukraine and claiming, utterly bizarrely, to be liberating the Ukrainian people from the “Nazification” of their country, Vladimir Putin has drawn more attention and ire than he could ever have imagined.

The media has been at war with Russia for over a week now, and has had a number of successes.

Chief among them was David McCullagh’s...

