Willie O’Reilly: High tech comes to the rescue of the high altar

I’ve just binge-watched the Angeles. All eight episodes in one go. They’re on the RTÉ Player under “season one”. My ears are ringing.
As a TV show it doesn’t have the chemistry of Normal People. We see a man sculpting a dove from sand. He has a touch of Connell’s quiet demeanour, in that he says nothing and has a GAA physique. But there’s no action....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team