Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Willie O’Reilly: Facebook must ditch Wild West approach to survive

Last week’s outage of the social media giant and its sister sites WhatsApp and Instagram, coupled with whistleblower Frances Hauger’s explosive testimony to the US Senate, capped a terrible week for Mark Zuckerberg. What happens next?

Willie O'Reilly
10th October, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Facebook must ditch Wild West approach to survive
Frances Haugen, a former product manager with Facebook, gave testimony to the US Senate last week that reverberated across the world. Picture: Getty

It all seemed to unravel for Facebook last week. The social media giant appears to have flown too high and been singed by the vanity of its own self-belief.

And I say that as a fan and user. Facebook has offered billions across the globe an unfettered and free method in which to communicate, from Delhi to Drogheda to Dallas and everywhere in between.

This is in contrast to the Ireland portrayed in last week’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jon Williams, managing director of News and Current Affairs at RTÉ: ‘We need to make [climate change coverage] relatable and we need to engage people positively. The worst thing that we can do, I think, is to suggest to people that actually, all is lost, and, and we are heading for Armageddon.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

RTÉ chief: ‘We want to equip audiences with the information they need to take action on climate change’

Media Eva Short 2 hours ago
Dominic White, Visa, Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Jill&amp;Gill, and Pamela Laird, Moxi Loves. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs

Media Eva Short 1 week ago
Larry Bass: his success and his relationship with RTÉ was at the heart of the problem of his appointment to the station’s board of management

Willie O’Reilly: Board appointment put Bass in difficult position

Media Willie O'Reilly 2 weeks ago
Declan Kelly of MWi and Brett Jacobson of MediaWorks UK: ‘We’re aiming to help Irish businesses improve their digital footprint.’ Picture: Fennell Photography

New digital agency sets €1.5m target for first year in business

Media Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1