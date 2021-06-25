Subscribe Today
Willie O’Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm

A new survey shows Ireland’s 53 per cent trust score is a lot more healthy than Britain and the US, both on 37 per cent, with legacy media leading the charge

Willie O'Reilly
25th June, 2021
Willie O'Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm
Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and the daily feed of information, while upsetting and tragic in terms of the numbers of deaths, were both compelling. RollingNews.ie

Young people are revolting, but in new and interesting ways. That was one of my takeaways from the latest Reuters Digital News Report.

The survey, released last Wednesday and supplemented with a webinar hosted by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, highlighted how trust in news media increased during the last year among all age groups, even among those of barely voting age.

The pandemic has been good for the hacks and the broadcasters as it...

