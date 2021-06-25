Willie O’Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm
A new survey shows Ireland’s 53 per cent trust score is a lot more healthy than Britain and the US, both on 37 per cent, with legacy media leading the charge
Young people are revolting, but in new and interesting ways. That was one of my takeaways from the latest Reuters Digital News Report.
The survey, released last Wednesday and supplemented with a webinar hosted by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, highlighted how trust in news media increased during the last year among all age groups, even among those of barely voting age.
The pandemic has been good for the hacks and the broadcasters as it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Business Post takes home five prizes at Justice Media awards
Our reporters win top awards for a report on Kingspan’s involvement in Grenfell Tower and a piece that asked female leaders to reflect on the landmark cases that shaped life for women in Ireland
Big tech could be made to pay for Irish media content
The Future of Media Commission is exploring ways to curb ‘the absolute takeover of the advertising space by big tech companies’
Kavaleer launches quest with Toy Show hero Adam
Adam King, who won the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show, is the star of Adam ❤️ Adventure!, a new space-themed children’s series from the animation house
Baptism of fire with a front-page appearance
This cub reporter’s undercover exclusive from a Moonie recruitment camp led to years of being mistaken for an escapee from the cult