Willie O’Reilly: Continue to evolve, or get left behind, in the new digital ecosphere

A recent report makes it clear that those brands and marketers who fail to embrace fresh ideas in a rapidly changing environment will have a tough time of it

Willie O'Reilly
10th September, 2021
The media landscape has changed so much that marketers need to embrace new and different ways to plan, execute and measure their campaigns

The media landscape today is, of course, unrecognisable from that of 30 years ago. In the space of one generation, the number of ways we communicate, both privately and in public, has increased dramatically. For marketers, who use commercial messages, the choice is often bewildering.

At the end of the 20th century, marketers had what we refer to as traditional media – TV, radio, print and outdoor. These were supplemented with niche media that included everything...

