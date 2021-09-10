Willie O’Reilly: Continue to evolve, or get left behind, in the new digital ecosphere

The media landscape today is, of course, unrecognisable from that of 30 years ago. In the space of one generation, the number of ways we communicate, both privately and in public, has increased dramatically. For marketers, who use commercial messages, the choice is often bewildering.

At the end of the 20th century, marketers had what we refer to as traditional media – TV, radio, print and outdoor. These were supplemented with niche media that included everything...