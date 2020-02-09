Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Willie O’Reilly: Bowled over by the circus of America’s big bash

To cynical Irish eyes, the Super Bowl might look like an expensive commercial production interrupted by a bit of gridiron, but it‘s hard not to get carried away by it all

9th February, 2020
The Super Bowl‘s commercialism is in contrast to the Irish experience. Picture: AP Photo

Outside, it’s America. Naples, Florida to be precise. The warm sea air is a welcome break from the northern European winter. “Did you feel the earthquake?” a friend texts. “No,” I reply, “the wealth here tends to cushion against most things.”

So it goes in one of the most expensive bits of real estate in the US. Everything is easy – or at least made easy by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Glenilen Farm changes culture after consumer research

The company plans to be bolder in its brand messaging to attract younger consumers with the ‘healthy and clean’ Live Yogi range

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Communicorp chair pushed Bruton to change broadcasting laws

Lucy Gaffney called on Minister for Communications to regulate Google, Facebook and other digital players to create a more equitable advertising market

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Joe.ie publishers gave inflated audience figures to advertisers, audit finds

Discrepancies in Maximum Media’s reported performance reports follow its admission last year that it used a “click farm” to hike up listenership figures

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago